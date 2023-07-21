SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 1:00 p.m. IST

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 772.7 points, or 1.14%, to 66,799.2, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 227.8 points, or 1.14%, to 19,751.35, after top software services provider Infosys slashed its revenue guidance, citing weakness in client spending on weak global cues. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.02% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 81.97 per dollar, on thin volume and lack of triggers. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.15 rupees, with yield up 1 bps at 7.0921% vs previous close of 7.0827%, as traders await debt auction result. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was unchanged at 6.75%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 2 bps to 6.28%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 20 bps at 6.60% against 6.40% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.40%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.4531%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.