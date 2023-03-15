SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 1:00 p.m. IST

MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 28.36 points, or 0.05%, to 57,928.55, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 54.8 points, or 0.32%, to 17,098.1, tracking a rebound in global markets after U.S. inflation data came in line with expectations, improving the odds of a smaller rate hike at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.05% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.46 per dollar, on slightly better risk appetite. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.07 rupees, with yield up 1 bps at 7.3976% vs previous close of 7.3841%, as traders await central bank meetings. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 7 bps at 6.81%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 7 bps to 6.41%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.30% against 6.30% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.28%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.1833%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

