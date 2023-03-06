SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 1:00 p.m. IST

.

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 607.35 points, or 1.02%, to 60,416.32, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 168.6 points, or 0.96%, to 17,762.95, on improved risk sentiment. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.30% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 81.72 per dollar. The currency rose to a one-month high, tracking an uptick in Asian currencies and the positive risk appetite. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

The benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.00 rupees, with the yield down 1 bps at 7.4082% as traders await the results of the state debt auction. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 1 bps at 7%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 3 bps to 6.59%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 60 bps at 6.30%. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.30%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2345%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

