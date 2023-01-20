SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 1:00 p.m. IST

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 20, 2023 — 02:38 am EST

Written by Anushka Trivedi for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 19.77 points, or 0.03%, to 60,838.66, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 27.05 points, or 0.15%, to 18,080.8, as a rise in financials ahead of key earnings offset weakness in sentiment on rate hike fears. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.23% to 81.17 per dollar, as a dealer cited inflows, but eyes were on whether the currency would breach the key level it was trading around. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.50 rupees, with yield up 2 bps at 7.3330%, after easing for two straight sessions, as market participants awaited a fresh supply of debt via weekly auction. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 2 bps at 6.60%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 3 bps to 6.12%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 15 bps at 6.20% against 6.05% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.25%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.0106%.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.