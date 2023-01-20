SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 1:00 p.m. IST

MUMBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 19.77 points, or 0.03%, to 60,838.66, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 27.05 points, or 0.15%, to 18,080.8, as a rise in financials ahead of key earnings offset weakness in sentiment on rate hike fears. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.23% to 81.17 per dollar, as a dealer cited inflows, but eyes were on whether the currency would breach the key level it was trading around. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.50 rupees, with yield up 2 bps at 7.3330%, after easing for two straight sessions, as market participants awaited a fresh supply of debt via weekly auction. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 2 bps at 6.60%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 3 bps to 6.12%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 15 bps at 6.20% against 6.05% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.25%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.0106%.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)

