SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 1:00 p.m IST

BENGALURU, June 12 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 94.34 points, or 0.15%, to 62,719.97, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 35.85 points, or 0.19%, to 18,599.25 helped by gains in IT stocks..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.01% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.48 per dollar ahead of domestic inflation data. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.60 rupees, with yield down 1 bps at 7.0277%; vs previous close of 7.0356% ahead of key local and U.S. inflation prints. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was unchanged at 6.59%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 4 bps to 6.16%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 15 bps at 6.40% against 6.55% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.30%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.4364%.

