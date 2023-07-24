SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 13:20 IST

BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 14.63 points, or 0.02%, to 66,698.89, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 15.75 points, or 0.08%, to 19,760.75 ahead of key central bank meetings later this week .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.07% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 81.90 per dollar on dollar sales from custodial banks INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.31 rupees, with yield down 1 bps at 7.0682%, vs previous close of 7.0784% ahead of Fed meeting. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 1 bps at 6.76%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 3 bps to 6.30%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 20 bps at 6.40% against 6.60% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.54%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.5082%.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.