News & Insights

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 10:05 a.m. IST

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

July 24, 2023 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by Nimesh Vora for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, July 24 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 49.53 points, or 0.07%, to 66,634.73, led by pullback on heavyweight Reliance Industries. The broader NSE index .NSEI was down about 0.1% to 19,734.75. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.03% versus the U.S. dollar to 81.98 tracking weakness on Asian peers. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.25 rupees, with yield unchanged at 7.0769% with traders eyeing Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 1 bps at 6.76%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 1 bps to 6.28%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.60%. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.50%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.5082%.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora)

((nimesh.vora@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7896;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.