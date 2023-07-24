SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 10:05 a.m. IST

MUMBAI, July 24 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 49.53 points, or 0.07%, to 66,634.73, led by pullback on heavyweight Reliance Industries. The broader NSE index .NSEI was down about 0.1% to 19,734.75. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.03% versus the U.S. dollar to 81.98 tracking weakness on Asian peers. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.25 rupees, with yield unchanged at 7.0769% with traders eyeing Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 1 bps at 6.76%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 1 bps to 6.28%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.60%. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.50%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.5082%.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora)

