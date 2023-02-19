SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 10:00 a.m. IST

.

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 255.68 points, or 0.42%, to 61,258.25, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 37.15 points, or 0.21%, to 17,981.35, as they struggled for direction on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.21% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.67 per dollar, as the dollar index pulled back after last week's rally. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.31 rupees, with yield down 3 bps at 7.3622%, tracking a downward movement in oil prices. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 2 bps at 6.92%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 5 bps to 6.50%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 40 bps at 6.70% against 6.30% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.65%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.3377%.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.