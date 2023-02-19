US Markets

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 10:00 a.m. IST

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 19, 2023 — 11:34 pm EST

Written by Anushka Trivedi for Reuters ->

.

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 255.68 points, or 0.42%, to 61,258.25, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 37.15 points, or 0.21%, to 17,981.35, as they struggled for direction on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.21% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.67 per dollar, as the dollar index pulled back after last week's rally. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.31 rupees, with yield down 3 bps at 7.3622%, tracking a downward movement in oil prices. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 2 bps at 6.92%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 5 bps to 6.50%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 40 bps at 6.70% against 6.30% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.65%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.3377%.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.