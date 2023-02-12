SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 10:00 a.m. IST

MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 280.26 points, or 0.46%, to 60,402.44, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 25.95 points, or 0.15%, to 17,830.55, ahead of domestic retail inflation data due today and U.S. inflation data due tomorrow, while the ongoing uncertainty and spillover effects from the Adani Group's market rout continued to create an overhang. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.32% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.76 per dollar, on worries that U.S. interest rates were likely to remain high for longer. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.24 rupees, with yield up 1 bps at 7.3728%; vs previous close of 7.3627%, tracking U.S. yields and as investors await inflation data. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 1 bps at 6.82%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 4 bps to 6.43%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 10 bps at 6.50% against 6.60% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.34%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.5434%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.