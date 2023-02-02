SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 10:00 a.m. IST

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 421.63 points, or 0.7%, to 60,353.87, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 50.8 points, or 0.29%, to 17,661.2, aided by a rise in financials and optimism that the rate hike cycle may be near its end after global central banks hinted at inflation easing, while the ongoing rout in Adani group stock capped gains. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.01% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.18 per dollar, ahead of U.S. jobs report and amid concerns over equity outflows INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.84 rupees, with yield down 1 bps at 7.2824%; vs previous close of 7.2959%, as traders await auction of new 10-year note. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 2 bps at 6.62%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 3 bps to 6.11%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.10%. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.00%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.9978%.

