SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 1005 GMT

MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 98.44 points, or 0.17%, to 58,873.16, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 47.3 points, or 0.27%, to 17,569.75 as metals gained. Grasim Industries GRAS.NS and JSW Steel JSTL.NS were top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, up more than 3% each. Investors are awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for clues on rate hikes. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee closed flat at 79.8650 per dollar as stronger greenback and oil prices weighed. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN065432G=CC ended at 95.43 rupees, with yield down 8 bps at 7.2173%, after media reports pointed to progress in the inclusion of local bonds in global indexes. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was unchanged at 6.25%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 1 bps to 6.39%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 5 bps at 5.20% against 5.25% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 5.18%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.1705%.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

