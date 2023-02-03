SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 1 p.m. IST

.

MUMBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 411.55 points, or 0.69%, to 60,343.79, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 87.2 points, or 0.50%, to 17,697.6, aided by a rise in financials, but the ongoing rout in Adani group stocks capped gains. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.10% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.26 per dollar, pressured by worries over the acceleration in equity outflows. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

The benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.80 rupees, with the yield down 1 bps at 7.2887%, as the market awaited fresh supply via weekly auction, which includes a new 10-year bond. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 4 bps at 6.60%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 3 bps to 6.11%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.10%. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.01%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.9978%.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.