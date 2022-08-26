SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 0730 GMT

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 301.88 points, or 0.51%, to 59,076.6, while the broader NSE index .NSEI climbed 98.15 points, or 0.56%, to 17,620.6, led by gains in financials. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee weakened 0.04% to trade at 79.93 per dollar, tracking a decline in the Chinese yuan against the U.S. currency. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN065432G=CC was quoted at 95.34 rupees, with yield down 6 bps at 7.2311% following a report that JPMorgan was in talks with investors to include India in global bond index. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 2 bps at 6.27%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 2 bps to 6.42%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 5 bps at 5.30%. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 5.28%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.1705%.

