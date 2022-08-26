SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 375.9 points, or 0.64%, to 59,150.62, while the broader NSE index gained 114 points, or 0.65%, to 17,636.45, on the back of positive Asia cues. Asian equity gauges were broadly higher ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.

STOCKS:

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee was almost flat versus the U.S. dollar at 79.8725, as inevstors awaited Powell's speech for clues on the pace of rate hikes. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bonds IN065432G=CC were quoted at 95.35 rupees, with yields down 6 bps at 7.2295% (vs previous close of 7.2929%, after the Financial Times reported that JPMorgan was speaking to large investors over addition of India to its widely tracked emerging-market bond index. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 2 bps at 6.23%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 5 bps to 6.35%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 10 bps at 5.35%. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 5.30%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.1705%.

