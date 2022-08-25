SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) -

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 355.8 points, or 0.6%, to 59,441.23, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 100.65 points, or 0.57%, to 17,705.6, tracking an overnight rebound in U.S. equities. The S&P 500 Index on Wednesday halted a three-day losing streak. .BO

RUPEE

The Indian rupee was trading at 79.8250 to the U.S. dollar, little changed from 79.8075 in the previous session, amid higher oil prices and better risk appetite. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bonds IN065432G=CC were quoted at 94.90 rupees, with yields up 1 bps at 7.2982% vs the previous close of 7.2858%, as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to an eight-week high. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 3 bps at 6.25%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 4 bps to 6.42%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 5 bps at 5.25% against 5.20% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 5.16%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.1826%.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora)

