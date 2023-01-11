SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 01:00 p.m. IST

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 6.91 points, or 0.01%, to 60,122.39, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 17.65 points, or 0.10%, to 17,896.5. Indian shares lacked direction in the lead up to the key U.S. inflation data due on Thursday..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN rose to 81.66 to the dollar from 81.7850 in the previous session, building on Tuesday's momentum when it moved above the 82 level. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.59 rupees, with yield unchanged at 7.3181% amid traders eyeing fresh triggers. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 3 bps at 6.61%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 1 bps to 6.31%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.05% against 6.05% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 5.96%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.9896%.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora)

