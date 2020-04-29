Snap's Crackling Earnings And The Advertising Space (Podcast)

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Play

Stitcher

Seeking Alpha

by Daniel Shvartsman

While FANG et al. continue to do well, investors have also watched the internet advertising space with bated breath. Advertising is often the first thing to get cut in a downturn, and unlike 2008-09, internet advertising is a mature space. Pinterest (PINS) has pulled guidance, Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) both spoke of a Q1 slowdown, and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) reported a 'significant slowdown' of revenue in March.

Snap (SNAP) was first to the bell with their full earnings report, last week, and the market liked what they saw. Free cash flow positive in Q1, and year-over-year growth even through the first 2-3 weeks of April, though dramatically slowed. The market liked what they saw. Good news for the rest of the industry, and for SNAP shareholders?

Akram's Razor and I discussed the report at length last Friday. He has been short the company in the past on The Razor's Edge, but he admitted that there were reasons to be more bullish about the company in light of this. Whether that's enough to invest in, well, that's up to each individual, but we had some thoughts. Click play above to listen to that as well as insights on Amazon's (AMZN) perfect storm, Twitter's tantalizing (again) valuation, and more. Also, check out my colleague Marc Pentacoff's read-through on the report for other internet advertisers.

2:30 minute mark: Setting the scene

7:30: Attention Costs

10:00: The Hollywood effect

14:00: Snap's international growth

18:00: The filter issue

23:00: Relative valuation

27:00: Amazon's perfect storm

30:00: Other advertisers' prospects

33:00: The demographic questions

37:00: Stimulus effects

53:00: Shifting spending

59:00: Differing audiences

1:01:00: Twitter digression

1:07:00: How to interpret this earnings season

1:12:00: The TikTok threat

1:17:00: Recovery risks

1:24:00: Second level effects

See also MRC Global Inc. 2020 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation on seekingalpha.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.