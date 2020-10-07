Snapchat Is The Favorite Social Media Platform Among Teens: Survey

(RTTNews) - According to a survey done by Piper Sandler, Snapchat continues to be the most favorite social media platform among teens.

During the survey "Taking Stock With Teens," Piper Sandler talked to nearly 10,000 teens with an average age of 15.8 years across the country between August 19 and September 22.

Piper Sandler's 40th semi-annual survey also showed that an iPhone is owned by 86% of teens, and for 89% this would be their next phone.

Teens' favorite celebrity remains stand-up comedian Kevin Hart whereas the most followed influencer is a Slovak YouTuber David Dobrik.

Amazon is the most favorite e-com site as cited by 54% of teens while SHEIN took the second position for the first time, ahead of Nike.

According to the survey, teens spend 34% of their daily video time on Netflix, and next comes YouTube.

They spend 10% of their money on videogames and 63% plans to buy a NextGen console.

Chick-fil-A is the most favored restaurant by teens. Chipotle posted steady brand gains while Dunkin' came up to the fourth position.

48% of teens who were surveyed by Piper Sandler believed that the economy is getting worse. This compares with 47% in Spring and 32% in last Fall.

