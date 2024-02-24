Snap (XTRA:1SI) Price Target Increased by 5.75% to 13.62

The average one-year price target for Snap (XTRA:1SI) has been revised to 13.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.75% from the prior estimate of 12.88 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.64 to a high of 29.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.14% from the latest reported closing price of 10.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SI is 0.25%, an increase of 26.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.13% to 839,862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 77,789K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,660K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 6.87% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 65,115K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,662K shares, representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 97.11% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 45,887K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,613K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 14.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,142K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,592K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 20.53% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 29,900K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,000K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 31.98% over the last quarter.

