Snap Up These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks for Strong Gains

Identifying stocks that offer healthy returns may sometimes be a challenge for investors. In that case, one may consider liquidity levels, which are often taken as a good indicator of a company’s financial health.

Liquidity measures a company’s capability to meet its short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity levels have always been in demand, owing to their potential to provide maximum returns. However, high liquidity may suggest a company’s inefficiency in utilizing its assets properly.

Hence, an investor may consider a company’s efficiency level in addition to its liquidity for identifying potential winners.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — also known as the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. However, a high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also suggest that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — also called the “acid-test ratio" or the "quick assets ratio" — reflects a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory excluding the current assets relative to current liabilities. Like the current ratio, a quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, as it considers cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet current debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable but may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

To pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization — a widely-used measure of a company’s efficiency — as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales in the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than their respective industries can be considered efficient.

To ensure that these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential, we have added our proprietary Growth Style Score to the screen.

Current Ratio, Quick Ratio and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3 (While liquidity ratios greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.)

Asset utilization greater than the industry average (Higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.)

Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Score less than or equal to B (Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 handily beat other stocks.)

These criteria have narrowed the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only 10.

Here are four of the 10 stocks that qualified for the screen:

North Billerica, MA-based Lantheus Holdings LNTH is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosing cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radio pharmacies and wholesalers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has improved 1.3% to $3.08 per share in the past 60 days. Lantheus has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.8%, on average.

Troy, MI-based Skyline SKY designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. The company has more than 40 manufacturing facilities across the United States and western Canada. The company also boasts a factory-direct retail business —Titan Factory Direct — and has 18 retail locations, mainly in the southern United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.10 per share, up 21.1% in the past 60 days. Skyline has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average.

Lisle, IL-based CTS Corporation CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. The company is expected to keep gaining from continued momentum across end-markets. Disciplined capital allocation and strategic acquisitions bode well. The TEWA Temperature Sensors acquisition has bolstered CTS’ presence in Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.40 per share, up 11.6% in the past 60 days. CTS has a Growth Score of A.

Based in Alpharetta, GA, Agilysys AGYS provides innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company is an expert in enterprise architecture and has high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management and business continuity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, up 16.2% in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.3%, on average.

Get the remaining stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back-testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.