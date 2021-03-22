Snap Up These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks for Better Returns

A company with favorable liquidity always has the potential to provide higher returns as liquidity supports the company’s business growth. It indicates a company’s capability of meeting its debt obligations by converting its assets into liquid cash and equivalents.



However, one should be careful about investing in a stock with high liquidity level as it may also imply that the company is failing to utilize its assets efficiently.



Therefore, in addition to the liquidity level, an investor may consider the operating excellence of the company before putting his money on the stock. An efficient company with favorable liquidity may prove to be profitable for one’s portfolio.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. This ratio is used for measuring a company’s potential to meet both short- and long-term debt obligations. Thus, a current ratio — also known as working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. However, a high current ratio does not always indicate that the company is in good financial shape. It may also mean that the company has failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1 to 3 is considered ideal.



Quick Ratio: Unlike current ratio, quick ratio — also called “acid-test ratio" or "quick assets ratio" — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory excluding current assets relative to current liabilities. Like the current ratio, a quick ratio of greater than 1 is desirable.



Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, as it takes into account only cash and cash equivalents, and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet its current debt obligations using the most liquid of assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may point to sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.



So, a ratio greater than 1 is desirable at all times but may not always appropriately represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

In order to pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization, which is a widely used measure of a company’s efficiency, as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales over the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than their respective industries can be considered efficient.



In order to ensure that these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential, we have added our proprietary Growth Style Score to the screen.



Current Ratio, Quick Ratio and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3 (While liquidity ratios of greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.)



Asset utilization greater than industry average (Higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.)



Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Growth Score less than or equal to B (Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 handily beat other stocks.)



These criteria have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only 10.



Here are four of the 10 stocks that qualified the screen:



Based in Hayward, CA, Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. UCTT is a notable designer, developer, manufacturer and tester of production tools, subsystems and modules for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised 9% upward over the past 30 days to $3.39 per share. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.82%, on average.



Lausanne, Switzerland-based Logitech International S.A. LOGI is a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms that develops and markets innovative products in PC navigation, Internet communications, digital music, home-entertainment control, video security, interactive gaming and wireless devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised 2.2% upward over the past 30 days to $5.92 per share. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 105.73%, on average.



Headquartered in Troy, MI, Skyline Champion Corporation SKY operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised 0.8% upward over the past 30 days to $1.22 per share. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.99%, on average.



Domiciled in Birmingham, AL, Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB is a notable athletic-inspired retailer, typically catering to small counties with a population ranging from 25,000 to 75,000. Its merchandise assortment is focused on footwear, athletic equipment and apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings has improved 41.1% over the past 60 days to $5.05. Hibbett Sports has a Growth Score of B. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.32%, on average.



