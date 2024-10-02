Snap Unusual Options Activity For October 02

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snap.

Looking at options history for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $416,963 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $478,397.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $20.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Snap's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Snap's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.66 $1.62 $1.63 $17.00 $220.0K 5.4K 1.3K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.94 $0.93 $0.93 $12.00 $176.3K 3.6K 240 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.44 $2.4 $2.4 $10.00 $57.1K 7.6K 1.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.68 $0.66 $0.67 $13.00 $56.1K 1.7K 849 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.44 $2.4 $2.4 $10.00 $54.4K 7.6K 688

About Snap

Snap owns one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, claiming more than 400 million daily active users as of the end of 2023. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising. While only about one quarter of users are in North America, the region accounts for about 65% of sales.

In light of the recent options history for Snap, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Snap Currently trading with a volume of 17,685,615, the SNAP's price is up by 4.17%, now at $10.86. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Snap with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

