Snap Unusual Options Activity For May 05

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snap.

Looking at options history for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,528,132 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,017,872.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $20.0 for Snap, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snap options trades today is 4064.27 with a total volume of 27,788.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snap's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Snap Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.8 $8.75 $8.8 $17.00 $785.8K 83 1.6K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.85 $8.7 $8.8 $17.00 $460.2K 83 523 SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.39 $1.34 $1.34 $15.00 $260.8K 6.5K 2.0K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.85 $8.75 $8.8 $17.00 $136.4K 83 781 SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.39 $1.34 $1.34 $15.00 $134.0K 6.5K 3.0K

About Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Snap, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Snap's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 36,798,619, with SNAP's price up by 1.12%, positioned at $8.54.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 87 days.

Expert Opinions on Snap

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $9.6.

Latest Ratings for SNAP

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

