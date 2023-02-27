Snap to roll out chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT

Adds detail from Snap's announcement

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Snap Inc SNAP.N, which owns photo messaging app Snapchat, said on Monday it is rolling out an artificial intelligence chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, as the company seeks to enter the buzzy field of generative AI.

My AI was trained to have a fun and lighthearted tone and will be able to offer creative ideas like potential gifts for a friend's birthday or write a poem about a certain topic, Snap said.

Alphabet lost $100 billion in market value earlier this month when its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Grant McCool)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.