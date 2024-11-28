SNAP Stock Rises 6.6% Post Q3 Earnings: Is This a Buy Opportunity?

Snap Inc. SNAP stock has demonstrated remarkable resilience, climbing 6.6% in the month following its third-quarter 2024 earnings release, as investors respond positively to the company's strategic initiatives and improving financial metrics. The social media giant's performance suggests a compelling investment case for both new and existing investors.

Share Price Movement



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Impressive Financial Performance

The company's third-quarter results paint a picture of robust growth, with total revenues reaching $1.37 billion, marking a 15% year-over-year increase. The direct-response advertising segment showed particular strength, growing 16% year over year, while the company's subscription service, Snapchat+, contributed to doubling "Other Revenue" to $123 million. This diversification of revenue streams demonstrates Snap's ability to monetize its platform effectively.

Strong User Growth and Engagement Metrics

Snap continues to expand its global reach, with daily active users (DAU) hitting 443 million in the third quarter, representing an increase of 37 million year over year. The platform showed impressive growth in international markets, particularly in the Rest of World region, which reached 244 million DAU. Content engagement metrics are equally encouraging, with global time spent watching content increasing 25% year over year.

Innovation in Ad Tech Aids Prospects

The company's advertising platform has shown significant improvements, with total active advertisers more than doubled year over year in the third quarter. The introduction of new features like First Lens Unlimited and State-specific First Story, along with the upcoming launch of Sponsored Snaps and Promoted Places, positions Snap well for continued advertising revenue growth. The platform's 7-0 Optimization system has demonstrated impressive results, with cost-per-install decreasing 24% and cost-per-purchase dropping 27%.

Leadership in AR and AI Integration

Snap maintains its position at the forefront of augmented reality technology, with over 375,000 AR creators and developers building more than four million Lenses. The launch of the fifth generation of Spectacles and new generative AI capabilities in Lens Studio underscores the company's commitment to innovation. The successful integration of AI features, including AI-generated collages and video mashups, has driven increased user engagement. Collaborations with tech giants like Microsoft MSFT for AI-powered Sponsored Links further demonstrate Snap's commitment to leveraging AI across its platform, potentially reinvigorating its position in the challenging digital advertising market.

Improving Financial Health

The company's financial position has strengthened considerably, with Adjusted EBITDA reaching $132 million in the third quarter, up from $40 million in the previous year. Free Cash Flow was $72 million, while the company maintains a strong balance sheet with $3.2 billion in cash and marketable securities. The announcement of a $500 million share repurchase program further demonstrates management's confidence in the company's future.

Growth Outlook and Risk Factors

Weak advertising spending and intense competition from tech giants like Meta Platforms META and Alphabet GOOGL pose immediate threats to top-line growth. The company's ability to monetize its AI features, particularly in advertising, will be crucial for financial success.



Challenges in navigating the evolving digital advertising landscape, exacerbated by Apple's iOS privacy changes, have lowered ad revenues. Growing competition, especially from TikTok, has dampened user growth and engagement metrics, particularly in younger demographics.



Macroeconomic headwinds, including rising interest rates and inflation concerns, have disproportionately affected growth-focused companies like Snap.



Snap's premium valuation, reflected in its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 3.23 — higher than the Zacks Internet - Software industry average of 3 — suggests high growth expectations but also implies elevated risk.

SNAP’s P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Looking ahead, Snap projects fourth-quarter revenues between $1.510 billion and $1.560 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 11-15%. While the company faces some near-term challenges, including the rollout of Simple Snapchat and potential disruption in highly monetized markets, these appear to be temporary hurdles in an otherwise positive trajectory.



While the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects 16.28% year-over-year revenue growth to $5.36 billion for 2024, the consensus mark for earnings of 24 cents per share indicates 166.67% growth year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Conclusion

For current shareholders, the improving fundamentals and strong execution suggest maintaining positions could be rewarding. The company's successful transition to a more focused operational strategy, combined with its leadership in AR technology and growing advertising base, creates a compelling case for long-term value creation.



For potential investors, the current price point offers an attractive entry opportunity. The combination of robust user growth, revenue diversification and improving profitability metrics positions Snap favorably in the competitive social media landscape.



The company's strategic initiatives in AR technology, advertising platform improvements and content engagement suggest strong potential for sustained growth. While investors should remain mindful of competitive pressures and potential near-term volatility, Snap's strong balance sheet and clear strategic direction provide a solid foundation for future appreciation.



Given these factors, investors might consider taking advantage of the current momentum to either initiate or maintain positions in SNAP stock, as the company appears well-positioned for continued success in the evolving digital media landscape. Snap currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.