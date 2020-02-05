Snap Stock Is Sagging on Ad Worries. It's Bad News for Twitter.

In reporting fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of expectations, Snap blamed a shorter-than-usual holiday shopping season. That could prove true for Twitter as well.

Snap blamed a shorter-than-usual 2019 holiday shopping season for its revenue miss, a dynamic that could affect Twitter as well.

Snap shares are snapping back on Wednesday, after disappointment with the Snapchat parent’s fourth-quarter financial results.

Meanwhile, a core reason for the miss — lower-than-expected brand advertising tied to a shorter holiday shopping season — is causing some investor nervousness about Thursday’s pending earnings report from Twitter (ticker: TWTR).

Heading into last night’s earnings announcement, Snap (SNAP) shares had rallied almost 16% since the end of December, as expectations for the quarter ratcheted higher — and that followed a nearly 200% surge in 2019.

But fourth-quarter revenue fell shy of expectations -- Snap blamed a shorter-than-usual 2019 holiday shopping season, which reduced its take from brand advertising, for the miss. While Snap bulls are undeterred by the setback, the stock is getting pummeled on the miss.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps notes that the company’s first-quarter profitability outlook disappointed, “as Snap will step up investments in ad measurement, ranking, and optimization tools along with a continued build out of specialized sales teams.” She notes that “bringing more advertisers to the platform and continued ad product innovation is key” to both boosting average revenue per user and driving revenue growth.

JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey explains that brand advertising was at the heart of Snap’s revenue miss. “At issue is Snap’s revenue growth, which decelerated to +44% [from 50% in the third quarter] as the six fewer holiday shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas had an outsize impact on results, due in part to Snap’s greater reliance on brand advertising as campaigns are more tied to reach and frequency goals, with the latter limited given fewer days,” he points out in a research note.

Josey cautioned that the same dynamic could crop up for Twitter. Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak likewise writes in a research note Wednesday that Snap’s fourth-quarter ad issue raises questions about Twitter’s results. And he adds that Snap’s commitment to invest in growth highlights the potential that Twitter’s operating expense guidance for 2020 could be above current Street estimates.

In a note on Tuesday, before Snap reported, Deutsche Bank’s Lloyd Walmsley warned of potential revenue risks for Twitter, pointing to both decelerating fourth-quarter ad revenues at Facebook and Google-parent Alphabet (both suffered earnings-related selloffs), as well as the same kind of brand advertising that Snap relies on.

Like Nowak, Walmsley also thinks the Street’s operating expense estimates for Twitter look low. “Investors may get a more attractive entry point on any guidance related pullback,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell this morning lifted his rating on Snap shares to Neutral from Underweight, with a new price target of $17, up from $14. “The need for incremental investment to scale operations will likely limit Ebitda upside, but, with the stock effectively back at its 2017 IPO price, valuation is now more justifiable given the business is three times the size it was at the time of the offering,” he writes. Snap went public in 2017 at $17 a share.

On Wednesday, SNAP shares are down 11.5%, to $16.80. Twitter shares are down 1.6%, to $33.44.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

