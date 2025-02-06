SNAP Stock Falls Despite Q4 Earnings Beat: What Should Investors Do?

Snap Inc. SNAP delivered impressive fourth-quarter results but saw its stock decline more than 8% to $10.63 in Wednesday’s trading, despite gaining 7% in Tuesday after-hours trading. The company reported revenues of $1.56 billion, representing 14% year-over-year growth, and achieved its first quarterly profit of $9 million since going public against a $248 million loss in the same quarter last year.



However, the mixed guidance for first-quarter 2025 and broader market uncertainties have overshadowed these achievements. The company has seen its stock price plummet 6.8% in the past year and underperform the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 23.5%, leaving investors questioning whether to maintain their positions or cut their losses.

SNAP: Key Performance Metrics and Growth

The social media company demonstrated solid operational execution in fourth-quarter 2024, with daily active users reaching 453 million, reflecting a 9% year-over-year increase. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) grew to $3.44, while Snapchat+ subscribers doubled to 14 million, generating an annualized revenue run rate exceeding $500 million. Notably, small and medium-sized businesses emerged as the largest contributors to ad revenue growth, marking a significant shift in the company's advertiser base and demonstrating success in diversifying revenue streams.

TikTok Uncertainty and Market Impact

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding TikTok's future in the United States presents both opportunities and challenges for Snap. CEO Evan Spiegel acknowledged seeing engagement benefits when TikTok briefly went dark but emphasized the company isn't drawing major conclusions from this "imperfect experiment." The uncertain environment has created opportunities for Snap to diversify its advertiser base and attract creators looking to expand their presence across multiple platforms. "Advertisers are very focused on contingency planning and diversifying their spend," noted Spiegel during the earnings call.

SNAP Strategic Initiatives and Challenges

Looking ahead to 2025, Snap is focusing on several key growth drivers, including the rollout of Simple Snapchat to improve user experience, expansion of Sponsored Snaps and Promoted Places ad formats, and advancement of machine learning infrastructure for better ad interactions. The company is also investing in growing its AR developer ecosystem, with more than 375,000 creators and developers building over four million lenses using Lens Studio.



However, challenges persist, including continued weakness in brand advertising revenues, which declined 1% year over year. The company faces intense competition in the social media landscape from tech giants like Meta Platforms META and Alphabet GOOGL besides macroeconomic pressures affecting advertising spend. Additionally, the company's brand-oriented advertising remains concentrated among a relatively small group of large clients, primarily in North America.



Snap's premium valuation, reflected in its price-to-book ratio of 8.07, which is higher than the Zacks Internet - Software industry average of 4.14, suggests high growth expectations but also implies elevated risk.

SNAP Financial Outlook and Market Position

For first-quarter 2025, Snap projects revenues in the range of $1.325-$1.360 billion, with adjusted EBITDA estimated between $40 million and $75 million. The company's transformation from a pure social media platform to a more diverse technology company shows promise, particularly with the growth of the Snapchat+ subscription service and the expansion of its advertising platform for small and medium-sized businesses.



The company's financial position remains strong, with $3.4 billion in cash and marketable securities and minimal debt maturing in 2025. Free Cash Flow for the fourth quarter was $182 million, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and financial management.



While the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects 13.62% year-over-year revenue growth to $6.09 billion for 2025, the consensus mark for earnings of 42 cents per share indicates 44.8% growth year over year.



SNAP Investment Considerations for 2025

Several factors suggest investors should exercise patience before establishing new positions in Snap stock. The volatile market reaction to earnings despite beating expectations indicates uncertainty about the company's near-term growth trajectory and profitability sustainability. Additionally, with the TikTok situation still unfolding and potential market headwinds in 2025, better entry points may emerge later in the year as the company's execution of its strategic initiatives becomes clearer.

Strategic Wait and Watch Approach

Investors contemplating Snap stock in early 2025 might benefit from a strategic wait-and-watch approach. Several critical factors demand careful observation before committing to an investment. These include the resolution of the TikTok situation and its potential impact on user engagement, clear evidence of sustained profitability and consistent Free Cash Flow generation, and the successful scaling of new revenue initiatives like Sponsored Snaps. Additionally, investors should monitor the stabilization of brand advertising spending, track the growth trajectory of Snapchat+ subscribers and ARPU, and assess the potential impact of AI and AR investments on user engagement and monetization strategies.

Conclusion

Despite Snap's impressive fourth-quarter performance and strategic initiatives, the current market environment and mixed outlook suggest investors should remain patient. The stock presents an interesting opportunity for 2025, but waiting for greater clarity on execution and market conditions could provide more favorable entry points. The company's progress in diversifying revenue streams, growing its user base, and maintaining profitability shows promise, but current valuations and market uncertainties warrant a cautious approach. Investors should closely monitor the company's execution of its strategic initiatives while watching for potential catalysts that could create better buying opportunities later in the year. Snap currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

