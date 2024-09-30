Snap Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Snap (NYSE:SNAP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 13 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 7 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.18, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has decreased by 13.8% from the previous average price target of $14.13.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Snap. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $8.00 $8.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $8.00 $8.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Announces Neutral $11.00 - Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $14.00 $14.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $8.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $16.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $16.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $16.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $11.00 $13.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Snap. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Snap's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Snap

Snap owns one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, claiming more than 400 million daily active users as of the end of 2023. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising. While only about one quarter of users are in North America, the region accounts for about 65% of sales.

Snap: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Snap displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -20.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Snap's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.05. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

