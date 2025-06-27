$SNAP stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNAP stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $303,364,419 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SNAP:
$SNAP Insider Trading Activity
$SNAP insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $17,062,600.
- DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 421,151 shares for an estimated $3,836,919.
- MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 298,444 shares for an estimated $2,814,947.
- ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 277,244 shares for an estimated $2,738,852.
- EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,571,715
- AJIT MOHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 27,608 shares for an estimated $221,957
- REBECCA MORROW (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,177 shares for an estimated $218,207.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SNAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $SNAP stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 29,667,002 shares (+482.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,399,587
- AMUNDI added 23,990,694 shares (+747.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,958,944
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 18,325,170 shares (+68.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,612,230
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 6,921,841 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,289,235
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 6,631,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,758,614
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,930,766 shares (+110.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,656,971
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,518,311 shares (+229.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,064,488
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SNAP Government Contracts
We have seen $24,231,921 of award payments to $SNAP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS TO PROCURE SERVICENOW LICENSES FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURIT...: $7,328,089
- DATABRICKS SOFTWARE RENEWAL: $6,746,597
- OKTA IDENTITY MANAGEMENT AND ACCESS CLOUD SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION LICENSES AND MAINTENANCE RENEWAL: $1,783,755
- DMLSS & LOGICOLE SUPPORT SERVICES: $831,326
- FY24 DATABASE ADMINISTATOR/SAS PLATFORM: $729,589
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$SNAP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNAP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNAP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNAP forecast page.
$SNAP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNAP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SNAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/02/2025
- Maria Ripps from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $9.0 on 05/02/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.0 on 04/30/2025
- Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 04/25/2025
- Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 04/23/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 01/13/2025
You can track data on $SNAP on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.