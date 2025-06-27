$SNAP stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNAP stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $303,364,419 of trading volume.

$SNAP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SNAP:

$SNAP insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $17,062,600 .

. DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 421,151 shares for an estimated $3,836,919 .

. MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 298,444 shares for an estimated $2,814,947 .

. ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 277,244 shares for an estimated $2,738,852 .

. EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,571,715

AJIT MOHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 27,608 shares for an estimated $221,957

REBECCA MORROW (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,177 shares for an estimated $218,207.

$SNAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $SNAP stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNAP Government Contracts

We have seen $24,231,921 of award payments to $SNAP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$SNAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNAP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

$SNAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNAP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SNAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Maria Ripps from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $9.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 01/13/2025

