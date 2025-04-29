$SNAP stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNAP stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $158,084,418 of trading volume.

$SNAP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SNAP:

$SNAP insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $21,542,000 .

. EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,450,240 .

. ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 321,672 shares for an estimated $3,436,293 .

. MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 272,578 shares for an estimated $2,944,161 .

. DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 229,625 shares for an estimated $2,447,826 .

. REBECCA MORROW (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,363 shares for an estimated $665,718 .

. JOANNA COLES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,403 shares for an estimated $101,204.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $SNAP stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SNAP Government Contracts

We have seen $25,154,780 of award payments to $SNAP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$SNAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNAP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNAP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNAP forecast page.

$SNAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNAP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SNAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 11/05/2024

You can track data on $SNAP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.