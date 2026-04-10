Snap (SNAP) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Snap (SNAP) closed the most recent trading day at $4.82, moving -2.63% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 6.45% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Snap in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.08, marking a 100% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.52 billion, indicating a 11.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SNAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $6.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.55% and +13.97%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Snap. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.81% lower. Snap presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Snap is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.88, so one might conclude that Snap is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that SNAP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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