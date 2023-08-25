Snap (SNAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $9.25, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 9.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.8%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Snap as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Snap to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.11 billion, down 1.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $4.5 billion, which would represent changes of -105.88% and -2.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% lower within the past month. Snap is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

