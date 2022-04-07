Snap (SNAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) closed the most recent trading day at $36.25, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 8.28% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Snap will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 38.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $5.39 billion, which would represent changes of +2% and +30.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Snap is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Snap is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 71.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.25.

It is also worth noting that SNAP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

