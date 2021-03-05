Snap (SNAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) closed at $57.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.95% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 1.03% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

SNAP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SNAP to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $739.7 million, up 59.94% from the prior-year quarter.

SNAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +300% and +52.41%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 46.65% lower. SNAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SNAP has a Forward P/E ratio of 469.19 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 73.39, which means SNAP is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

