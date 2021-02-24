Snap (SNAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) closed the most recent trading day at $69.47, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 18.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.2%.

SNAP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SNAP to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $739.56 million, up 59.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $3.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +48.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 46.37% lower. SNAP is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note SNAP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 519.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 75.75, which means SNAP is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

