Snap (SNAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) closed the most recent trading day at $49.82, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 0.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.83% in that time.

SNAP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SNAP is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $839.86 million, up 49.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SNAP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SNAP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 238.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 82.95.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

