Snap (SNAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) closed at $26.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.74% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 17.81% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.86% in that time.

SNAP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2020. On that day, SNAP is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $547.24 million, up 22.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -56.25% and +26.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% lower. SNAP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.