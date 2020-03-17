Snap (SNAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $8.91, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 6%. At the same time, the Dow added 5.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 48.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 29.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 29.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNAP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SNAP is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $465.88 million, up 45.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0 per share and revenue of $2.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +100% and +39.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNAP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.