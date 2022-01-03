Snap (SNAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $46.59, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 0.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Snap will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Snap is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.19 billion, up 30.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Snap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Snap's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 133.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 61.76, which means Snap is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

