Snap (SNAP) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Snap (SNAP) ended the recent trading session at $4.66, demonstrating a -1.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.

The company behind Snapchat's shares have seen a decrease of 15.66% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Snap in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 800% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.53 billion, up 13.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.6 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +81.82% and +12.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.64% higher. Snap is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Snap is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.05, so one might conclude that Snap is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that SNAP has a PEG ratio of 0.15 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. SNAP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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