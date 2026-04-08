Snap (SNAP) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Snap (SNAP) closed the most recent trading day at $4.73, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 2.24% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Snap in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Snap to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.52 billion, indicating a 11.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SNAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $6.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.55% and +13.97%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Snap. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.81% lower within the past month. At present, Snap boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Snap is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.14.

We can also see that SNAP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.06.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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