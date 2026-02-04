Snap (SNAP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Snap (SNAP) reported $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.7 billion, representing a surprise of +1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global : 474 million versus 476.54 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 474 million versus 476.54 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global : $3.62 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.56.

: $3.62 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.56. Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America : 94 million versus 96.95 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 94 million versus 96.95 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe : 98 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 99.44 million.

: 98 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 99.44 million. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World : 282 million versus 279.25 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 282 million versus 279.25 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe : $3.47 compared to the $3.38 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $3.47 compared to the $3.38 average estimate based on seven analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World : $1.24 compared to the $1.25 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $1.24 compared to the $1.25 average estimate based on seven analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America : $10.88 versus $10.47 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $10.88 versus $10.47 estimated by six analysts on average. Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel) : 5.26 billion compared to the 5.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.26 billion compared to the 5.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $341.13 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $336.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%.

: $341.13 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $336.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $349.83 million versus $350.24 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.

: $349.83 million versus $350.24 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change. Geographic Revenue- North America: $1.03 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Snap have returned -30.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

