Snap (SNAP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Snap (SNAP) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, up 15.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global : 432 million versus 431.19 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 432 million versus 431.19 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global : $2.86 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.92.

: $2.86 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.92. Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America : 100 million compared to the 100.91 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 100 million compared to the 100.91 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe : 97 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 97.17 million.

: 97 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 97.17 million. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World : 235 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 232.96 million.

: 235 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 232.96 million. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America : $7.67 compared to the $7.74 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $7.67 compared to the $7.74 average estimate based on seven analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe : $2.36 compared to the $2.21 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $2.36 compared to the $2.21 average estimate based on seven analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World : $1.02 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.10.

: $1.02 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.10. Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel) : 4.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.86 billion.

: 4.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.86 billion. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $239.37 million versus $213.29 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.4% change.

: $239.37 million versus $213.29 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.4% change. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $229.84 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $258.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

: $229.84 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $258.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%. Geographic Revenue- North America : $767.56 million versus $778.78 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

Shares of Snap have returned -15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

