Snap (SNAP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Snap (SNAP) reported $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.9%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of +6.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +160.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global : $2.83 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2.65.

: $2.83 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2.65. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global : 422 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 420.55 million.

: 422 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 420.55 million. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World : $1.13 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.05.

: $1.13 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.05. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America : $7.44 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.85.

: $7.44 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.85. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe : $2.04 versus $1.93 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $2.04 versus $1.93 estimated by seven analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe : 96 million versus 96.85 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 96 million versus 96.85 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America : 100 million versus 100.4 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 100 million versus 100.4 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World : 226 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 223.38 million.

: 226 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 223.38 million. Geographic Revenue- North America : $743.13 million versus $687.43 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.

: $743.13 million versus $687.43 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $255.80 million versus $233.30 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34% change.

: $255.80 million versus $233.30 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe: $195.84 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $186.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.1%.

Shares of Snap have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

