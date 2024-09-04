Snap (SNAP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Snap (SNAP) closed the latest trading day at $8.79, indicating a -0.79% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 2.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.63% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Snap in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Snap to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 13.97% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.20 per share and a revenue of $5.36 billion, indicating changes of +122.22% and +16.29%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Snap. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Snap is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Snap's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.35.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

