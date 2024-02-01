Snap (SNAP) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Snap (SNAP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 50% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.39 billion, increasing 6.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 10.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Snap metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should come in at $864.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' will reach $262.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' at $246.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global' should arrive at 411.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 375 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global' of $3.35. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.47.

Analysts predict that the 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World' will reach 214.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 183 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America' to come in at $8.61. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.77 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe' stands at 96.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America' will reach 101.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 100 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Snap have experienced a change of +0.7% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNAP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

