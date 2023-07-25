Snap (SNAP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Snap (SNAP) reported revenue of $1.07 billion, down 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of +1.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global : 397 million versus 395.66 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 397 million versus 395.66 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global : $2.69 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2.64.

: $2.69 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2.64. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World : 202 million compared to the 200.27 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 202 million compared to the 200.27 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World : $0.98 compared to the $0.94 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $0.98 compared to the $0.94 average estimate based on eight analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America : $6.83 versus $6.81 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $6.83 versus $6.81 estimated by eight analysts on average. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe : $1.93 compared to the $1.78 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $1.93 compared to the $1.78 average estimate based on eight analysts. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe : 94 million versus 94.74 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 94 million versus 94.74 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America : 101 million versus 100.97 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 101 million versus 100.97 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- North America : $686.83 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $686.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

: $686.83 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $686.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $198.73 million compared to the $186.67 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year.

: $198.73 million compared to the $186.67 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe: $182.11 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $168.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

Shares of Snap have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.