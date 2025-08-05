Snap (SNAP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Snap (SNAP) reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was -200%.

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global : 469 million compared to the 467.95 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: 469 million compared to the 467.95 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global : $2.87 compared to the $2.88 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $2.87 compared to the $2.88 average estimate based on nine analysts. Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America : 98 million compared to the 99.04 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 98 million compared to the 99.04 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe : 100 million compared to the 99.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 100 million compared to the 99.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World : 271 million compared to the 269.74 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 271 million compared to the 269.74 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe : $2.65 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.51.

: $2.65 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.51. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World : $0.96 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.07.

: $0.96 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.07. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America : $8.33 versus $8.07 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $8.33 versus $8.07 estimated by six analysts on average. Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel) : 5.21 billion compared to the 5.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.21 billion compared to the 5.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $265.34 million compared to the $251.93 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

: $265.34 million compared to the $251.93 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $258.99 million versus $289.5 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.

: $258.99 million versus $289.5 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change. Geographic Revenue- North America: $820.6 million versus $799.56 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.

Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Snap have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

