Snap (SNAP) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap (SNAP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 200%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.25 billion, exhibiting an increase of 17.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Snap metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' stands at $213.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' will reach $258.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should come in at $778.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global' of 431.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 397 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America' to come in at 100.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 101 million.

Analysts forecast 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World' to reach 232.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 202 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe' will reach 97.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 94 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America' at $7.74. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.83 in the same quarter last year.



