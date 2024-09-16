Snap (SNAP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Snap (SNAP) ending at $9.64, denoting a +1.26% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 3.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.56% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Snap in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 150% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.35 billion, indicating a 13.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.20 per share and a revenue of $5.36 billion, representing changes of +122.22% and +16.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Snap. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower. As of now, Snap holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Snap is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.6. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.42 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

